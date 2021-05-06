Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $317.76. 682,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.15. The firm has a market cap of $904.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,101 shares of company stock worth $532,839,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.