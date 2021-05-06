Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.76. 682,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. The firm has a market cap of $904.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.15. Facebook has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.