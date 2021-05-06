FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Increases Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Shares of FDS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.96. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $266.27 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,901,164. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

