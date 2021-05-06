Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 140,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $496.36 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $337.04 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

