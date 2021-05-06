FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

