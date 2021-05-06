Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.44-0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $380-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.56 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.440–0.350 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.69.

FSLY stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,694,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

