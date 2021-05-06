Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FURCF. HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FURCF opened at $53.24 on Thursday. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

