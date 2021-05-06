FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FFG stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.