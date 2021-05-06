Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

FRT traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.98. 1,474,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

