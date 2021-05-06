FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $306.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.48. FedEx has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $309.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

