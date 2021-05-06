Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,478,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,218,000.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $131.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.