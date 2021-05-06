Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.824-5.065 EPS.

Shares of RACE traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.45. 19,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

