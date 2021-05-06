Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading Down 0.8%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

