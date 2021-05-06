Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 228.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

