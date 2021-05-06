Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Empire Life Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 3.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $49,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.68. The company had a trading volume of 94,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.