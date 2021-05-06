Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Sells $4,247,076.08 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08.

Mitchell Feiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

