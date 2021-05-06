Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,310 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

