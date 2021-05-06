Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.83

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 205374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

FIL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of C$436.44 million and a PE ratio of -18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.25.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

