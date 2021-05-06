Financial Comparison: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QuinStreet and ZipLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than ZipLink.

Volatility and Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and ZipLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.18 $18.10 million $0.34 58.88 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 6.29% 12.51% 8.58% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats ZipLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

ZipLink Company Profile

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

