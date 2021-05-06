Financial Contrast: GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -0.76% 0.68% 0.49% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ATN International and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 3 0 3.00 GTT Communications 1 2 0 0 1.67

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. GTT Communications has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 451.95%. Given GTT Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than ATN International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATN International and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $438.72 million 1.69 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -423.45 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.05 -$105.90 million ($0.68) -2.26

ATN International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GTT Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ATN International has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers.. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice. It also provides transport services, such as Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers infrastructure services enabling transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services; advanced solutions, including security, hybrid cloud, database, and application management Its IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

