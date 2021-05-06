Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 3,628 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

