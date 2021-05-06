Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 449 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,295.68.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,337.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,389.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,161.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.25) by $1.99. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

