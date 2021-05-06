Financial Counselors Inc. Has $13.67 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 457.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 394.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 162,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

