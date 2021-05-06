Financial Counselors Inc. Has $22.84 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

