Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $159.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

