First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Sells $1,006,400.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
