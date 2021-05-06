First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Sells $1,006,400.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

