First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $242.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.