First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th.

First Busey stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

