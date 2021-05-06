First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Shares Down 0.7%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.74. 113,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 397,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of First High-School Education Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

