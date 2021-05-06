First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,492 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

FR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 46,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,904. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

