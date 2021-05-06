First Personal Financial Services Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 98.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $235,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

D opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3,897.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

