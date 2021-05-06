First Personal Financial Services Sells 460 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

