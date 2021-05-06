First Personal Financial Services Sells 474 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

