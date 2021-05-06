First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.28.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $74.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

