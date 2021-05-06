First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $96.83 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

