First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
