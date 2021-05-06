First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 53,199 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 121,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

