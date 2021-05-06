FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.14 ($0.99).

FGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

FGP traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 73.10 ($0.96). 2,503,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,044. The stock has a market cap of £893.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

