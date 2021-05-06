Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 143,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 37.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 102,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

