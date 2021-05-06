Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTS opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.02 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,857. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

