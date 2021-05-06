Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $670.94 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.22 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $686.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.27, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.