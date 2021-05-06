Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 807.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.