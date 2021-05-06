Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,188 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Worthington Industries worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Worthington Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

