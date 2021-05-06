Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after buying an additional 150,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

