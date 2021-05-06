Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $548.50 million-$551.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.65 million.Five9 also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.140 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.35.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.28. 9,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -314.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

