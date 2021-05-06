Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $302 million-$308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.70 million.

Fiverr International stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.80. 1,537,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.90 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.54.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

