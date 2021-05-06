FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.140-12.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.14-12.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.94.

The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.35 and its 200-day moving average is $269.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

