Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 8,527,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

