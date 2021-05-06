Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Greenridge Global reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

FSI opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

