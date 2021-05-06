Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.52.

FND traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.80. 9,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,955. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

