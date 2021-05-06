FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.680-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.700-7.400 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.50.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.83. 833,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.